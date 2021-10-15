In his flock, a farmer discovers a 5-legged lamb and decides to keep it as a pet.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), a wool farmer from Orroroo, South Australia, was shocked to see a five-legged lamb in his family’s flock of sheep. He told ABC that once the young sheep is weaned from its mother, he plans to take it home and raise it as a pet.

According to UPI, Sam Kuerschner was taking a break from shearing when his father “noticed something peculiar about one of the lambs.”

“He gave the animal a second look and exclaimed, ‘That sheep has five legs.'” “We all got up and had a look, and sure enough, everything worked,” Kuerschner told ABC.

He continued to express his amazement as well as his curiosity to the announcer.

“I’m also a shearer, so I’m around a lot of sheep and hear a lot of stories.” So I think I wasn’t wholly surprised that it might happen, but it’s the first time I’ve seen one up close,” he explained.

The extra appendage, according to Kuerschner, hangs from the lamb’s neck. He remarked that the young sheep looks like he has a mullet rather than an extra limb.

“I was talking to a pastoralist who’s been running hundreds and thousands of sheep for 30 years and he’s never seen anything like that,” he told ABC.

It’s not every day that an animal is born with an extra limb, but it has happened.

A dog with six legs and two tails was born in Oklahoma, according to the Washington Newsday.

“As she gets older, it’s [sic]probable she’ll need physical treatment and mobility assistance,” Neel Veterinary Hospital remarked at the time. “We’ll keep researching her illnesses, keeping track of her progress during rechecks, and working to keep Skipper pain-free and comfortable for the remainder of her life.” She’s doing fine at home right now.” A five-legged lamb with six feet was discovered near Kojonup, Australia, last year, according to PerthNow. “Because of her five legs,” farmer Marshall Bowey dubbed her starfish. The five-legged lamb from Kuerschner’s family’s herd “seemed entirely happy and healthy and didn’t seem to be suffering any form of discomfort,” according to ABC. This is a condensed version of the information.