In his first public remarks, Mark Milley insists that calling China is a “routine” part of his job.

According to the Associated Press, Gen. Mark Milley said Friday that the conversations he made to China in the final months of former President Donald Trump’s administration were “normal” and “absolutely within the duties and responsibilities” of his position.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s remarks were the first he’d made publicly since reports surfaced that he’d twice contacted Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army to assure him that the US wouldn’t strike or start a war with China.

Milley told the Associated Press that he made the calls “to reassure both allies and opponents in this case in order to guarantee strategic stability,” while on a trip to Europe.

Milley’s calls were described in excerpts from the upcoming book Peril, written by Washington Post authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. According to the book, throughout the chats, he told Li that in the event of a US assault on China, he would give him a warning.

Milley only made a brief justification of his conversations on Friday, saying he intends to have a more in-depth discussion with Congress when he testifies at a hearing later in September.

“I believe it is best that I keep my thoughts off the record until I have the opportunity to do so in front of the politicians who have the legal authority to govern the United States military,” Milley said. “In a few of weeks, I’ll go into any amount of detail Congress wants to go into.”

Milley and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are set to testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Sept. 28 in what was supposed to be a hearing on the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan and the chaotic evacuation of Americans, Afghans, and others.

Milley, on the other hand, is set to face stern questions about the phone calls, which occurred during Trump’s tumultuous final months in office as he contested the 2020 election results. The second call, made on Jan. 8, came two days after a violent crowd invaded the United States Capitol, attempting to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election.

