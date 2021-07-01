In his first phone call as Everton manager, Rafa Benitez said the following to Jordan Pickford:

Jordan Pickford has disclosed that he has already spoken to Rafa Benitez, the new Everton manager.

Following Carlo Ancelotti’s stunning return to Real Madrid last month, the Spaniard was named Blues manager on Wednesday.

Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard admits that a return to the Bernabeu would have been a dream move for his old manager. Howard is presently on international duty with England at Euro 2020.

When asked about Benitez’s arrival at Goodison Park, he recalled his first meeting with his new manager.

“It was difficult for Carlo to turn down the job at Real Madrid, so we knew there was a new manager,” Pickford told reporters.

“Rafa is the new manager, and you’ve seen how many trophies he’s won in his career, as well as his passion to win every game.

“I got a call from him last night; it was good to talk to him, and he said to enjoy the tournament and do well for England, and see you when you get back.”