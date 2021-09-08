In his first comments since the Taliban took power, Ashraf Ghani denies fleeing with cash.

On Wednesday, former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued a message on Twitter in which he explained his reasons for quitting the nation while also disputing reports that he left with suitcases full of cash.

When the Taliban encircled Kabul, then-President Ghani fled the nation and sought safety in the United Arab Emirates. He defended his decision to leave in a social media post on August 15, saying, “If I had stayed, countless of my compatriots would have been slaughtered, and Kabul would have been destroyed.”

Ghani was reportedly said to have gone with large sums of money in luggage, according to various accounts. He fled with four cars and a helicopter full of cash, according to the Russian state-owned news agency RIA. According to BBC journalist Kawoon Khamoosh, the Afghan embassy in Tajikistan said Ghani took $169 million with him.

Ghani refuted the rumors in a Twitter tweet on Wednesday, calling them “baseless charges.”

“These allegations are utterly and completely false. Corruption is a disease that has afflicted our country for decades, and it has been a major focus of my efforts as president. He wrote, “I inherited a beast that could not be vanquished easily or quickly.”

“I welcome an official audit or financial probe of the integrity of my assertions here under UN auspices or by any other relevant impartial body.”