In his final video, TikToker urges people to get vaccinated, but he dies of COVID days later.

Alexandra Blankenbiller, 31, told people she had contracted COVID-19 and wasn’t vaccinated in her farewell TikTok video, which she taped from her hospital bed. She urged people to get their flu shots. She died of the sickness nine days later.

On August 15, Blankenbiller, a TikTok creator from Florida with almost 15,600 followers, posted her final video.

“I don’t have a lot of energy for chatting right now, so I’m going to try to make this quick,” she says, her voice hushed and dressed in a hospital gown. She explained that she was not vaccinated, despite the fact that she is not “anti-vax.”

She said, “I was just trying to do my research.” “I was terrified, and I wanted to accomplish everything with my family at the same time. And, as I’m sure you know, it’s difficult to get everyone to agree on something when everyone has different opinions.”

“So I believe it was a mistake,” she added. “I shouldn’t have waited as long as I did. I believe you should get the vaccine if you are even 70% certain you want it. Don’t put it off. Get it now. Because if you catch it, hopefully you won’t end up in the hospital like I did.”

Blankenbiller, her mother, and two sisters all booked a time to get vaccinated at the same time, according to her sister Cristina Blankenbiller. Alexandra Blankenbiller, on the other hand, became ill with the illness before her scheduled appointment.

Blankenbiller recorded a video of herself appearing apprehensive when she first arrived at the hospital on August 13th. She remains motionless throughout the video and gazes off into the distance as she hears a woman screaming in another hospital room.

The video’s screen overlay text simply says, “Well f**k.” The video has been seen 5.1 million times as of September 7. It is without a doubt her most popular video.

“I’ve been here since early Friday morning,” she said in a video dated August 14, “and all I’ve been hearing are the groans and screams of people in anguish, people who, I’m presuming, have lost someone they love, because. This is a condensed version of the information.