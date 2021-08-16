In his filthy collection, a paedophile possessed a dead dog sex photograph.

Extreme pornography of a person having sex with a dead dog was also discovered by a paedophile with child rape footage.

Jamie Martin’s heinous collection included 129 obscene photographs of young sex assault victims, which he amassed over a six-year period.

The 34-year-old, of Southport’s Eastbank Street, appeared before Liverpool Crown Court today for sentencing.

Martin previously guilty to three counts of downloading obscene photos of children and one count of possessing them.

He also admitted to possessing a banned image of a minor and possessing extreme pornography on one count.

The extreme pornography depicted a person “performing an act of intercourse with a dead animal, notably a dog,” which was “grossly repulsive, revolting, or otherwise of an obscene character,” according to the latter complaint.

The prosecutor, Nardeen Nemat, said the obscene photos of minors included 22 Category A images, the most serious category involving child rape, nine of which were films.

There were 13 Category B photos, four of which were videos, and 90 Category C files, nine of which were videos, according to her.

Category A files, according to Recorder Ian Unsworth, QC, are at the “extreme” high end of child sex abuse photos.

They face a minimum penalty of 12 months in prison, according to the court, before aggravating and mitigating factors are examined, which can increase or lessen the punishment.

One vexing aspect of the case, according to Ms Nemat, was that the Category A collection included films.

“There is some reference to the defendant being active, with his engagement in a network,” Recorder Unsworth said.

“He frankly acknowledges to having shared images,” he added.

The length of time they were in possession was also an aggravating factor, according to the court, with Martin downloading the files between January 14, 2014 and May 12, 2020.

Martin, who has no prior convictions, appeared in court without legal representation after his case was previously deferred during a hearing earlier this summer to allow him to get legal counsel.

He informed the judge today that he was denied legal aid and that he couldn’t “afford” a solicitor or barrister.

“I can’t afford it on my own,” he explained.

Martin was questioned by the judge if he had looked into it. “The summary has come to an end.”