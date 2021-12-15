In his Everton press conference ahead of Chelsea, Rafa Benitez made a telling admission.

On Thursday evening, Everton will be playing with their backs against the wall.

Trips to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea haven’t always gone well for the Blues in the past, even in the best of conditions.

And, let’s be honest, the situation right now isn’t exactly rosy.

Division and turmoil have dominated recent weeks, both on and off the pitch, with only a sliver of hope arriving in the form of a stirring victory over Arsenal.

Whatever optimism that could have generated was quickly dashed by a poor performance against Crystal Palace last time out, with those who travelled to south London furious with their team’s performance.

Granted, much of the dissatisfaction at the time stemmed from a decision to take Richarlison off the field in the 58th minute, which turned out to be the correct option given the injury he sustained.

That isn’t to claim Evertonians were content prior to that point.

They had witnessed their team abandon what they had done effectively in the latter moments of games, particularly against Arsenal. The enthusiasm, aggression, and sense of purpose had all vanished.

In its place was a configuration that was designed to sit back and be solid in defense before launching a counter-attack on their opponents. Certainly not what the Blues expected to happen against Palace.

It must be said that the system makes sense when it works. Rafa Benitez has stated that it worked for his team earlier in the season, and he is correct.

But it was when they were making much greater use of it.

The manager appeared to imply once more that they will deploy the counter-attack against Chelsea this weekend, which many had predicted even before he spoke to the media in his latest press conference.

“The first thing we did yesterday was start working on our ideas for how we want to play and approach the game,” he said.

“Make no mistake, we’re going there with the intention of winning the game.” When I say that, I don’t want others to take advantage of it and say things like, “If you want to win, you have to be on the front foot.”

"Sometimes you just have to win.