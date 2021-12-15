In his automobile, a teaching aide mistreated a vulnerable student.

At a beauty area along the Mersey River, a teaching assistant sexually molested a vulnerable kid in his car.

While working at the girl’s school in Runcorn, Alexander Palin, 30, preyed on her.

The girl, who was 16 at the time, told her mother about the incident, according to Cheshire Police.

She claimed she had met Palin outside of school on several occasions and that they had participated in sexual behavior on several occasions.

Between winter 2018 and summer 2019, the abuse occurred in Palin’s car, which was parked in a secluded area on Wigg Island, according to a police spokesperson.

Palin, of Sandown Close, Runcorn, denied any participation after his arrest in November 2019. He was accused with five charges of sexual behaviour with a child aged 13 to 17 and one allegation of abusing a position of trust.

He was ultimately found guilty of all charges by a jury.

He was sentenced to three years in prison today at Chester Crown Court.

“I’d want to praise the victim in this instance for the bravery and strength she has showed, both throughout this investigation and subsequent trial,” Detective Constable Ed Flaherty, who oversaw the investigation for Cheshire Police, said after the court.

“While the victim was not in any of Palin’s classes, he was well aware that she was a student and that she was susceptible.”

“Despite this, he deliberately chose to exploit her for his own sexual enjoyment.”

“Despite all of the evidence gathered against him, Palin has continued to deny all of the claims leveled against him and has showed no remorse for the suffering he has inflicted on the victim, which will last the rest of her life.”

“Fortunately, the jury saw through his lies, and he is now facing the repercussions of his conduct.”

“I hope Palin’s punishment gives the victim some peace of mind and helps her to go on with her life.”

Palin was compelled to sign the sex offenders’ register and was placed on the banning list until further notice.

