In his attic, a man discovers forgotten Ted Kaczynski letters.

After discovering a series of letters passed between the two in his attic, an author has come out about his informal correspondence with Unabomber Ted Kaczynski.

According to Jack Epstein, Kaczynski wrote to him in the late 1970s seeking travel advice after reading his South America handbook.

The author kept copies of the letters “in scores of files hidden in boxes that packed my attic” for over four decades before removing them at his wife’s request.

“I gave the Unabomber travel advice 42 years ago,” Epstein told the San Francisco Chronicle. “I had no idea back when Ted Kaczynski and I were exchanging letters that he would go on to become one of America’s most infamous domestic terrorists,” he added, clarifying that when he received the letters, Kaczynski’s name hadn’t yet been linked to the bombings that would terrorize the country for the next two decades.

Epstein stated that the first letter he got was a single-page, typed, double-spaced letter dated May 24, 1979.

In an interview with The Chronicle, Epstein stated that Kaczynski contacted him after reading his book, Along the Gringo Trail: A Budget Travel Guide to Latin America, which was based on his 18-month backpacking trip between Mexico and Argentina’s Tierra del Fuego. “The handbook was created for budget travelers with plenty of time. It included several sites off the beaten path, which is likely what aroused Kaczynski’s interest.

“Kaczynski stated that he and his brother required help locating ‘a little parcel of land, as far away from civilization as possible, on which we might live as self-sufficiently as we are able.’ “By ‘wilderness,’ I mean a location where the next neighbor is at least five miles away, preferably more,” Epstein explained.

According to reports, Kaczynski went on to inquire if South America had any acceptable spots and, if so, where would Epstein recommend.

Epstein said he doesn’t remember exactly what advise he provided him, but the letters were “both formal and polite.”

The second and final letter, dated three months later on August 27, 1979, was a handwritten, six-line thank-you note from Stemple Pass Road, Lincoln, Montana, with a return address.

The note purportedly expressed gratitude for Epstein’s “useful and courteous reply to my recent question” and apologized for the delay in responding because he “was. This is a condensed version of the information.