In his 9/11 speech, Rudy Giuliani impersonates Queen Elizabeth II and denies any ties to Prince Andrew.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani impersonated Queen Elizabeth II and denied having any ties to Prince Andrew during a 9/11 remembrance speech on Saturday.

During a dinner at Manhattan restaurant Cipriani, Giuliani, who served as former President Donald Trump’s attorney, was caught on camera. He imitated the British monarch as he recalled a time when she commended his efforts as mayor in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.

“She responded, ‘You did a fantastic job on September 11th,’” he continued, trying to imitate a British accent. “As a result, I’ve elevated you to the rank of honorary knight, commander of the royal something or other.”

Giuliani said he declined the knighthood because “you have to lose your citizenship if you got a knighthood.”

Rudy arrived at the 9/11 dinner completely inebriated. He’s impersonating Queen Elisabeth and assuring the audience that he’s never been with a young girl and Prince Andrew. pic.twitter.com/U40YSzS34X

September 12, 2021 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski)

Giuliani denied having any ties to Prince Andrew during his address, saying that he “never went out with him [or]had a drink with him or was with a young female with him.”

According to a legal case filed on August 9, Andrew is accused of sexual assault and battery by Virginia Giuffre, who was 17 at the time.

The former mayor also addressed the United States’ troop pullout from Afghanistan, calling Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley a “idiot” for claiming that the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan is not “strategically significant.”

He inquired, “How is that person a general?” “I wanted to grab his stars and throw them down his throat, telling him, ‘It’s 400 miles from China as—–.’ For the next 40 years, China will be our adversary. You have an airbase 400 miles away and you’re abandoning it, moron. What is the matter with you? ‘How much do you get paid?’

He also attacked President Joe Biden, stating, “What Biden did in the last two weeks is freaking ridiculous,” referring to the president’s August decision to pull soldiers out of Afghanistan.

On Friday, Giuliani announced on Twitter that Biden had reached the milestone of 20 years in office. This is a condensed version of the information.