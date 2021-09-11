In his 9/11 speech, George W. Bush condemns “domestic violent extremists.”

Former President George W. Bush condemned “violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home” on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Saturday.

Bush spoke of “the dangers to our country can come not only across borders but from violence that gathers within,” referring to domestic terrorism in the United States, while honoring victims of the tragedy at the 9/11 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania—where United Flight 93 crashed after it was hijacked on September 11, 2001.

His comments came eight months after a mob of former President Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building as legislative legislators were about to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. The tragedy resulted in the deaths of five persons.

In his speech, Bush stated, “There is minimal cultural commonality between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home.”

“However, they are children of the same evil spirit in their contempt for pluralism, their indifference for human life, and their intent to corrupt national symbols, and it is our continued obligation to resist them,” he added.

Following the 9/11 attacks, Bush led the United States into the Afghanistan War in October 2001, which toppled the Taliban from power, and the Iraq War in 2003. The United States withdrew its soldiers from Afghanistan last month, bringing the 20-year struggle to a close.

“Security measures are both sources of comfort and reminders of our vulnerability,” he remarked. “I was pleased to lead an outstanding, resilient, united people in the weeks and months following the 9/11 attacks.”

He claimed it was difficult for Americans to comprehend “when an enemy would detest with such intensity,” and that the country’s changes “had been profound.”

President Joe Biden defended his decision to pull US troops out of Afghanistan earlier this month, saying that he “was not going to perpetuate this endless conflict.”

“Over a decade ago, we accomplished what we set out to do in Afghanistan. “It was past time to put a stop to this war,” Biden remarked at the time.

Former President Donald Trump used his remarks about the 9/11 anniversary on Saturday to criticize Vice President Joe Biden’s handling of the Afghan drawdown.

