In High Winds, A California Hiker Dies While Attempting To Climb Mt. Whitney.

In California, a climber died while attempting to climb Mt. Whitney in the midst of heavy storms and many feet of snow.

On Sunday, Eric Goepfert, 50, was discovered dead near the base of the Ebersbacher Ledges, a 200-foot ledge system on the North Fork trail. According to the Sacramento Bee, Goepfert left Whitney Portal trailhead on Dec. 13 for a winter ascent of Mt. Whitney.

Goepfert had planned a five-day, four-night backcountry excursion. When he didn’t return home on December 17, his wife contacted the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office. An emergency search and rescue mission was launched. The next day, deputies discovered his rental car at the trailhead. According to the sheriff’s office, an aerial search was conducted with the help of a California Highway Patrol (CHP) helicopter.

At the base of the Ebersbacher Ledges, the search and rescue team discovered Goepfert’s satellite communication equipment and a hiking pole. The CHP aircraft employed a RECCO radar instrument to identify a faint signal surrounding the region where the satellite device was discovered, which detects passive reflector chips in some outdoor clothes. The squad, however, was unable to locate the body.

On Sunday, the SAR team used an avalanche probe near the base of the ledges and uncovered Goepfert’s body in heavy snow in the same spot where the trekking pole was discovered.

“According to the investigation, Goepfert was suffering from headaches and nausea (symptoms of acute mountain sickness, or AMS). On December 14, this, along with a thick winter pack and extreme storm conditions, presumably caused Goepfert to fall around 30 feet to the ledges’ base “In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office stated.

Goepfert served in the United States Army and was a reservist.

“The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office expresses its heartfelt condolences to the Goepfert family, as well as Eric Goepfert’s teammates and friends,” the sheriff’s office stated in a statement.

In a similar event in October, a 29-year-old hiker’s body was discovered five days after she texted an SOS in the Colorado Mountains. The rescue was complicated by an incoming winter storm and the rough terrain, as both the aircraft and ground crews had to return to base. It was later discovered that she died as a result of a fall.