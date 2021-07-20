In high-pollution zones, highway speed limits are reduced to 60 mph.

According to the Independent, speed limits on some highways will be cut to 60 mph in order to reduce pollution levels.

Highways England has discovered 30 places where nitrogen dioxide levels on roadways above the legal limit of 40 micrograms (g) per cubic metre, with a further 35 areas under investigation.

To reduce NO2 emissions, the speed limit in at least nine of the 30 regions will be reduced to 60 mph or less for the foreseeable future.

The speed reductions, according to Highways England, will result in a 17 percent drop in NO2 levels while having a “negligible” impact on journey times.

Sections of the M32 in Bristol, the M6 near Birmingham, and the M1 between Sheffield and Rotherham are also affected.

On a portion of the A3 near Guildford, Highways England found levels of more than double the permissible limit of NO2, as well as values of 69 g per cubic metre on the A34 west of Oxford. Although there will be no speed restrictions on these routes, the organization is considering installing a 9.3-meter barrier in Guildford to protect the area from emissions.

During off-peak hours, two portions of the A500 from junction 15 of the M6 will be evaluated for HGV diversion.

Highways England said it found “no feasible solutions available” to improve air quality in 17 of the 30 high-pollution sites identified, but it would continue to monitor the areas and see if “new or emerging ideas and/or technology that may be considered to improve air quality” were available.

“Poor air quality is the major environmental danger to public health in the UK, known to have significant consequences on vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and people with pre-existing health conditions,” said chief roads engineer Mike Wilson.

“It can also be harmful to the environment, causing harm to animals and plants.”

As part of its goals to lower NO2 emissions, the government wants to phase out the sale of new conventional gasoline and diesel automobiles and vans by 2030.

“The change to lower emission vehicles will be the long-term solution to improve air quality,” Mr Wilson added.