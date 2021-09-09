In her wedding gown, ‘Bridezilla’ scales a 6-foot fence for photos.

Police have embarrassed a bride who hopped a six-foot metal fence in her wedding gown to snap photos adjacent to a hazardous lake.

The newlywed and her spouse reportedly hopped the fence in South Derbyshire, England, with their wedding party in tow for a photo near the coastline.

The bride ascended the newly-constructed barrier that had been put along the water’s edge to prevent others from swimming in the perilous waters in order to shoot the picture-perfect shots.

The couple, called “groomzilla and bridezilla,” were apprehended by cops, who publicly ridiculed them on the Melbourne Police SNT Facebook page.

“What were you thinking, bride, when you scaled a 6-foot metal fence in your wedding gown with your groom in toe for a photography shoot on the reservoir’s shoreline?” On Wednesday, the force published a blog post. “With no regard for the newly erected safety barriers, these newlyweds, accompanied by a professional photographer, scaled a limited enclosure and descended to a sandy area to pose for some matrimonial photos.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, Foremark Water is not a Maldives wedding background – it is a working reservoir and the barriers are there for a reason,” officers said.

The region has lately been outfitted with signs to discourage people from entering or swimming in the reservoir, which police describe as having “extremely cold, deep, algae-infested,” and “toxic waters.”

According to Staffordshire Live, rangers have noticed a recent slew of people disobeying signs to swim in the unsafe waters during the hot weather. Due to safety concerns, police have been dispatched to the area to assist in clearing people out and closing the attraction.

According to the publication, one recent occurrence featured a drunk man who went for a swim, sparking a large search operation with a police helicopter. When the man did not emerge from the water, concerned witnesses reportedly phoned the cops.

Increased patrols will be conducted in the region, according to police, in order to dissuade any risky behavior.

