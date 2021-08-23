In her pyjamas, a 73-year-old woman went away from her nursing home.

A woman has gone missing in Liverpool, and police are seeking for her.

Catherine Scott has been missing from Vauxhall’s Eldonian House Nursing Home since Monday, August 23.

The 73-year-old was last spotted wearing light-colored pyjama pants and a dark-colored navy pyjama t-shirt with a star on the front.

She’s been known to venture into Liverpool’s city center in the past.

“Please share and help us quickly discover missing lady Catherine Scott, who was last seen this morning (Monday 23 August) at her Liverpool care home,” a Merseyside police spokesperson stated.

“Catherine, 73, was last seen at Eldonian House Nursing Home, Eldonian Way, this morning at 10.20 a.m. She is white, thin, and has white hair that is cut short.

“Catherine was last seen wearing a dark navy pyjama t-shirt with a large star on the front, light pyjama pants, and dark trainers with a white sole when she was last seen. She also had a black canvas purse on her shoulder.

“Catherine has visited Liverpool City Centre previously.”

Call 101 or send an email to https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/ or @MerPolCC on social media with reference 315 if you have any information or sightings.