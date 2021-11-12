In her own home, a pregnant woman was shot in the neck.

After being shot in the neck at her home in New York City, an expectant woman is in critical condition in the hospital.

At 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, the NYPD responded to complaints of an assault at a Lower East Side apartment and discovered a lady with a bullet wound in her neck. Her eight-year-old son was also present, but he was uninjured.

The police department said this morning that their main suspect, a 28-year-old male believed to be the woman’s lover, had been detained. He was said to have fled the area on foot.

By email, an NYPD official informed The Washington Newsday: “Yesterday, a suspect was apprehended in NJ [New Jersey] and is awaiting extradition to NYC. At this moment, charges are pending.” The woman’s little boy was transported to the hospital as a precaution after the incident on Madison Street, but he exhibited no symptoms of physical injuries.

The victim and the suspect, according to the NYPD, were in an apparent relationship that had previously entailed domestic violence.

According to the local news site Pix11, police officers attended to the residence three times for domestic disturbances, but no charges were ever filed.

According to Pix 11, the suspect has a history of arrests, including one for trafficking a loaded handgun.

The shooting occurred just eight days after the New York Police Department announced its most recent crime data, which showed a decrease in murders and shootings in October this year compared to the same month in 2020.

Despite a 9.8% decline in murders and a 4.4 percent fall in gunshot events, the police department report states that “total index crime in New York City increased by 11.2 percent.”

“Burglary decreased by 13.7 percent in October 2021, robbery increased by 15.8 percent, and felonious assault jumped by 13.8 percent,” according to the NYPD statement.

