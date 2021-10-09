In her most recent baby name update, Stacey Solomon appeals to her fans for help.

The 32-year-old gave birth to her first child at Pickle Cottage on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the Loose Women panelist and his fiancé Joe Swash have yet to decide on a name for their kid.

Stacey keeps her 4.7 million Instagram followers up to date on her life, and her most recent post detailed how she and Joe Swash spent the day looking through baby name books.

The 2010 I’m a Celebrity… winner announced the news with a sweet snapshot of her daughter, whom she has dubbed Princess Pickle.

“So Joe and I are going to spend the day looking through baby name books to see what her name is,” she explained.

Fans were then urged to contact the former X Factor judge if they had any suggestions.

“Any suggestions are welcome,” she stated. I appreciate hearing name recommendations because my mind is completely blank.” The message also expressed the mother of four’s joy over her new baby.

“Princess Pickle’s toes are up this morning…. Mummy’s toes are on her feet,” she explained. I’ve never felt so good about myself.” Stacey is expecting her second child with former EastEnders star Joe Swash, following her two-year-old son Rex.

Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, are the sons of a well-known television celebrity.