In her memoir, Katie Couric claims Matt Lauer betrayed her and calls him a predator.

Katie Couric’s new memoir, Going There, is candid about her prior connection with Matt Lauer, the former co-host of the Today show, and the “predator” she never suspected.

“So many of us were taken aback, never expecting such a dashing, funny, and well-liked television personality could have such a dark side. Matt could be an amazing professional partner, a nice friend, and a predator, I’ve realized “Couric penned the piece.

“Matt believes I deceived him, which makes me sad. But he also betrayed me by the way he acted behind closed doors at the event we both loved, “she penned

Even though she was with Lauer on weekday mornings, Couric said the revelation of his claims caught her off guard. Except for a meal two weeks before he was dismissed, where the pals discussed a future project together, the two co-stars did not mingle much outside of work.

“That night, sitting next to Matt at the anchor desk, I felt closer to him than I had in all my years sitting next to him,” Couric wrote.

On October 26, Couric’s book will be released.

Matt and Katie were once the king and queen of morning television, appearing regularly in the homes of millions of Americans to deliver the news with cheerful banter. However, as the drive-by shows, a lot can happen in 20 years. After a string of positions that didn’t work out, Couric is now less visible, while Lauer was ousted from the Today show in 2017 after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced.

Couric included text exchanges in the book that detailed the breakdown of their connection, from when she reached out after his termination through his failed attempt to connect at 4 a.m. one day that week. When she learned of his alleged behavior of a young woman she had brought to NBC, it was a watershed moment for her. She wrote, “It nauseated me.”

Lauer has stated that he has never sexually assaulted or forced someone to have sex with him.

Couric “goes there” as an author, with lots of stinging stories about people she’s met along the way. There’s the CNN executive who made a remark about her breasts, as well as unpleasant experiences with Larry King when she was a young reporter. This is a condensed version of the information.