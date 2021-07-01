In her home, a teen yob ‘films woman’ and ‘threatens to shoot man.’

Two young thugs were detained in Rock Ferry after they allegedly “filmed a woman in her home” and threatened to “shoot a man” who intervened on her behalf.

At 9.25 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, Merseyside Police were called to Faversham Way in Rock Ferry to claims of two youngsters verbally harassing and recording a woman.

The youths were said to have looked up the woman’s location before breaking into her front yard and smashing a glass bottle on the sidewalk.

The yobs then allegedly verbally attacked a man who stepped forward to defend the woman, threatening to shoot him.

Officers detained two individuals, ages 16 and 13, on suspicion of using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behavior with the intent to induce fear or instigate violence in the area of Bedford Road and Chatham Road.

The 16-year-old was also charged with impeding or resisting a constable in the performance of their duties.

They were transported to a police station and questioned before being released under investigation as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident may tweet @MerPolCC with the hashtag #21000454573 or ring the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 anonymously.