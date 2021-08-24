In her first address as Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul promises a “New Era of Transparency” and “Ethics.”

During her inaugural address to the state on Tuesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul promised a “new era of transparency” and government ethics.

She stated that one of her major priorities is to “get this state running again” without distractions, promising to lead a shift in New York’s political culture “with accountability and no tolerance for individuals who cross the line.”

“It’s quite straightforward. She stated, “We’ll focus on open, ethical governance that New Yorkers can trust.”

Hochul said she’s overseeing a rewrite of state regulations on sexual harassment and ethics, including a requirement that all ethics training be done in person rather than allowing employees to “click their way through a class.”

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday following a damning report by New York Attorney General Letitia James alleging that he sexually harassed several women in violation of state and federal law.

Hochul is the first female governor of the state of New York.