In her dressing gown, a woman is caught setting fire to a wheelie bin by a ring doorbell.

A woman was captured on tape by a Ring doorbell camera with a bare flame that she used to set fire to a wheelie bin.

Rachael Roche, who was high on cocaine and alcohol, set fire to the garbage with a cigarette lighter, flooding a house in Netherton with smoke and hazardous gases.

Thankfully, the tenants, John McDonough and his companion Joanne Kenny, were not there since they had moved out and put their property on the market following a long-running parking issue.

The 30-year-old Roche, who was living in the complex to care for her mother, was not directly involved in the altercation, Liverpool Crown Court heard today.

The 30-year-old admitted that she has no idea why she did it.

Mr McDonough and his partner had lived in a mews complex, New Park Court in Bridge Lane, Netherton, for roughly seven years at the time of the arson on November 22, 2020, according to prosecutor Henry Riding.

During the year 2018, more residents came in, and roughly six months before the fire, parking issues occurred. A group of neighbors, including Roche, were abusive to the couple on one occasion.

“Problems came to the point where they chose to move out, and they put their property on the market in May 2020, and they were not in residence at the time of the arson,” Mr Riding said.

Roche approached the residence around 11.10 p.m. on November 22 and then went out of sight towards the bins kept under the porch, according to the Ring doorbell motion activated video.

She reappeared a few minutes later, “she pulled a cigarette lighter from inside her dressing gown, lit it, and brought it up close to the camera…

She is the only one who knows why she did it.”

By midnight, the fire had spread to other bins, and the heat had damaged the downstairs windows, allowing smoke and pollutants to enter the property. According to Mr Riding, the heat melted drainpipes.

Fortunately, a neighbor in the adjacent house noticed the fire and called the fire department, who quickly extinguished it. Work on the property that has to be done.