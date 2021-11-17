In her Black Friday secret hacks, an ex-Zara staffer tells how to snag the best prices.

A former Zara employee has revealed her insider shopping tips to help buyers obtain the best Black Friday prices.

With Black Friday (November 26) just around the corner, there are millions of fresh offers to be had in-stores and online, and many huge businesses have hidden deals and things that buyers aren’t aware of.

These bargains are a bit of a trade secret because, unlike online buying, all of the details aren’t written down or easily accessible until now.

One former Zara employee who worked in women’s and men’swear for more than two years in a central London location is now spilling the beans on the secrets that the brick and mortar stores wish to keep concealed.

She has essential knowledge that might give you the biggest Black Friday head start and savings you’ve had in years after seeing the ins and outs of the shop floor, tills, and stockroom.

The employee, who wished to remain anonymous, talked exclusively to reveal how to snag the best in-store Black Friday deals.

These are her five exclusive tips for saving money in stores on Black Friday:

First, look in the back.

The best bargains in the sale will be found at the back of the store, near the refund counter, which is usually not on the ground floor.

They do this to increase the likelihood that you will see a higher-priced item first and choose it instead, and they do it at the refund counter so that you would be persuaded to exchange rather than refund.

Going up or down the escalator may be a bit of a journey, but it might save your wallet a lot of money.

At the conclusion of the day, inspect the hold rail.

When the business closes for the day, everything on the hold rail is returned to the shop floor.

“I would consider arriving in 10 minutes before your local fashion shop shuts and asking to see the hold rail,” the former Zara staffer told LovetheSales.com.

“Basically, you get a private list of clothes that no one has seen before for you to look through. Also, from my experience, I’ve found a lot of lovely outfits and must-have items there.” Look for on your phone. “The summary has come to an end.”