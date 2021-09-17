In her apartment in California, a woman was found stabbed to death.

On Thursday afternoon, a woman in her sixties was found stabbed to death inside her apartment in Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, according to authorities.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the 69-year-old woman was discovered by her caretaker at about 1.30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Buckingham Road at a senior housing complex, prompting a reaction from the Los Angeles Fire Department and homicide detectives.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, officials added, with multiple stab wounds. The Los Angeles Police Department did not name a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 877-LAPD-247.

This isn’t the first time a homicide has occurred in Los Angeles this week. According to Fox11 Los Angeles, a suspect was apprehended on Wednesday after fatally stabbing another guy at the San Vincente homeless encampment in Brentwood.

At before 6.30 a.m. on Wednesday, police went to an incident in the 116000 block of San Vincente Boulevard. The victim, a Marine veteran, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

According to authorities, the suspect was involved in a fight with the victim’s girlfriend when the victim interfered and was stabbed.

The girlfriend was not hurt during the altercation. The suspect was apprehended by police at the scene and transferred to a hospital for medical clearance before being placed into jail, according to police.

Murders in the state are on the rise.

Murders have been on the upswing in Los Angeles, with last year being particularly terrible. According to LAPD figures, there were 349 killings in the city in 2020, up nearly 100 from 253 in 2019.

According to LAPD data, July was the city’s worst month in more than a decade, with 48 homicides, more than double the 20 murders that occurred in April.

According to a research released in June by the Center on Juvenile and Criminal Justice, the COVID pandemic likely contributed to California’s high homicide rate last year, as well as spikes in killings reported across the United States.

Despite this, the same study indicated that overall urban crime rates in California fell by 7%. This is a condensed version of the information.