In Hale Village, a Grade II listed cottage with “considerable potential” is on the market.

A ‘wonderful’ home has come on the market in Hale Village’s ‘desirable’ location.

The Grade II listed building is located in the center of the hamlet, close to attractions such as Hale Park and the Lighthouse.

The semi-detached cottage has three floors and is listed for £199,500. However, it is in need of modernization, as seen by the price.

Similar two bedroom properties have sold for £281,000, £224,999, and £320,000 just 0.3 miles away, according to Rightmove market data.

The home is characterized as having “great potential” for anyone willing to take on the renovation project.

Some of the house’s original features, such as wooden beams and traditional fireplaces, can still be seen in photos on Rightmove.

The property’s listing agents, Wignalls, suggest that with the correct care and attention, it might be restored to its “former splendor.”

A lengthy kitchen and dining area on the ground floor flows into the main living space.

A second reception room, which is now being used as a basement bedroom, is also available.

A double bedroom and bathroom are located on the first level, while the second bedroom is located above.

There are mature trees in the garden, as well as plenty of room for a lawn and a quaint wishing well at the bottom.

There is plenty of room for individuals who prefer entertaining in the yard or dining alfresco on warm summer days.

The garden area might be a “major selling point in the future” with the correct modifications.

The apartment also has access to a communal cellar.

“Church End is a Grade II listed semi detached cottage, located in the heart of Hale Village,” said Jessica Grabaskey of Wignalls Estate Agents.

“According to a brief history of the property, it was erected around the mid-eighteenth century and is a two-story lime washed structure that sits opposite the War Memorial in the heart of Hale Village.

“The property has original elements, and the cellar has enormous possibilities for any prospective buyer.”

