According to reporting from the Associated Press, outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc was defeated in the national election.

Officials announced early Monday that a count of all 299 constituencies showed the centre-left Social Democrats, who are running for chancellor with outgoing vice-chancellor Olaf Scholz, received 25.9% of the vote, ahead of the Union bloc’s 24.1 percent.

With 14.8 percent, the environmentalist Greens came in third, followed by the pro-business Free Democrats with 11.5 percent.

The electoral system usually results in coalition governments, however in postwar Germany, no victorious party has ever received less than the Union’s 31% of the vote in 1949. Until today, that was also the worst result for the centre-right bloc.

The two major parties have already indicated that they are willing to discuss forming a government in a three-way agreement with one of their two larger competitors.

With 10.3 percent of the vote, the far-right Alternative for Germany placed in fourth, while the Left party received 4.9 percent. Officials predicted that the Danish minority party SSW would win a seat in parliament for the first time since 1949.

Mrs Merkel will serve as acting chancellor until a new government is formed.