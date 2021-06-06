In Germany’s final test before the national election, Merkel’s allies hold off the far-right.

In a state election that was seen as the final big test for Germany’s major parties before a national vote in September, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives easily defeated a far-right assault.

According to projections from public broadcaster ARD, Mrs Merkel’s centre-right Christian Democratic Union would win 36.6 percent of the vote, up more than six percentage points from the previous election five years ago in the sparsely populated state of 2.2 million people.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) was predicted to receive 22% of the vote, down somewhat from 2016.

In recent years, the party has shifted progressively to the right, and its chapter in Saxony-Anhalt has come under heightened investigation from Germany’s domestic intelligence service due to its ties to extremist groups.

While local issues and voter sentiments typically affect elections in Germany’s 16 states, they are also viewed as key bellwethers for the national mood.

A significant victory for the CDU would be considered as a hint that the party’s new head, Armin Laschet, can count on support from both conservatives and centrists on September 26, when the party wants to retain federal power despite four-term chancellor Angela Merkel’s decision not to run again.

If forecasts based on partial counts are correct, the election outcome will be a solid endorsement for incumbent CDU governor Reiner Haseloff, who now has the option of forming one of four possible coalitions with minor parties.

The 67-year-old has governed in an unusual coalition with the center-left Social Democrats and the ecological Greens for the past five years.

Mr Haseloff, whose popularity in the state was a big draw for voters, ruled out any collaboration with the AfD or the ex-communist Left party, which were forecast to receive 11% of the vote, a state low.

The Social Democrats fared even worse than five years ago, with roughly 8.4% of the vote projected, while the Greens made small advances to capture 6%.

The pro-business Free Democrats were also projected to gain seats in the state legislature. (This is a brief piece.)