In Germany, a memorial service was conducted for the victims of a knife assault.

In the German city of Wuerzburg, a memorial service was conducted for the victims of a knife assault that killed three women.

On Friday, five more people were critically hurt in an incident that occurred inside and outside a shop in the heart of the Bavarian capital.

After bystanders encircled him and tried to hold him at bay with chairs and sticks, the suspect, a 24-year-old Somali male, was shot in the leg by police and apprehended.

Investigators were still trying to figure out who or what was responsible for the lone assailant strike.

They’re examining the suspect’s mental health to see if he’s been radicalized into an Islamic terrorist.

It was unclear whether he targeted ladies on purpose.

At a service in the city’s church, Wuerzburg’s Catholic bishop, Franz Jung, remarked, “We are all saddened since it could have happened to anyone.”

Victims’ relatives, the regional Protestant bishop, a representative from the city’s Muslim community, Germany’s top Jewish leader, Bavaria’s political leaders, and police and rescue officers also attended the event.

“The crimes of individuals should never be ascribed or extended to ethnic groups, faiths, or nationalities,” said Mayor Christian Schuchardt, adding that Somalis and refugees in general should not be condemned.

Outside the adjoining store where the attack began, flowers were piled high.

Markus Soeder, the governor of Bavaria, lay a wreath and called the incident as “incomprehensible, horrible, and senseless.”

Mr Soeder stated, “We must never respond to such a hate-filled deed with hatred or retaliation.”

“I read on the internet that some people believe it was someone from an immigrant family. Yes, but haven’t others with immigrant backgrounds also stepped in to aid in a similar situation?”