In Georgia’s governor’s race, a Brian Kemp-backed group is focusing on ‘Crooked Insider’ David Perdue.

Former U.S. Senator David Perdue, an ally of former President Donald Trump, said Monday that he will challenge Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in next year’s gubernatorial election, has been targeted by a donation committee set up by Kemp’s campaign.

In a fundraising email sent hours after Perdue announced his campaign, the Kemp-aligned Georgians First Leadership Committee characterized him as a “crooked insider” attempting to “fight his way back into political relevance.”

Perdue’s candidacy sets up a contentious primary contest in Georgia between two Republicans whose main differences appear to be in their perceptions of Trump and their positions on the 2016 presidential election. Kemp lost Trump’s favor by refusing to back his bogus charges of election fraud in 2020.

However, in an announcement video criticizing both Kemp and Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams, Perdue, who won the former president’s backing Monday night, repeated the election fraud allegations.

“All we need to do now is come together. Unfortunately, we are separated today, and we can thank Brian Kemp and Brad Raffensperger for that “Perdue was referring to Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp.

In endorsing Perdue, Trump referred to Kemp as “a very weak governor,” but did not expound on his views beyond criticizing Kemp’s stance on “election integrity.”

“Most importantly, he can’t win because the MAGA base — which is vast — would never vote for him,” Trump said of Kemp.

Perdue lost his Senate seat to Democrat Jon Ossoff in January, and Kemp spokesperson Cody Hall said in a statement that Perdue’s run for governor is an attempt to “soothe his own bruised ego.”

“Governor Kemp has a track record of fighting the extreme left on behalf of hardworking Georgians, whereas Perdue is best known for avoiding debates, fattening his stock holdings during a pandemic, and losing winnable contests,” Hall added.

Trump has set out to remodel the GOP in his image throughout the nation’s biggest political battlegrounds, generating contentious primary battles that will compel candidates and voters to decide how far to accept Trump and his complaints less than a year after losing the presidency.

Georgia, on the other hand, is where his goal is most important.

In the southern swing state, Trump has spurred a slew of fans to run for statewide office.