In Georgia, school-aged children are currently more likely than adults to have COVID.

According to the Associated Press, school-aged children in Georgia are currently more likely to have COVID-19 than adults in the state because over 20 school districts began the academic year without enforcing masks, delaying in-person learning.

Over one out of every 100 school-aged children in Georgia was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last two weeks, according to health data released on Friday. Adult state residents are more likely to contract the virus than children aged 5 to 17.

Over 60,000 pupils in Georgia are being impacted by school closures. Some superintendents claim that their schools have seen more COVID-19 positive cases and quarantines than in the previous school year.

Georgia superintendent Jim Thompson, who works in Screven County, said, “This year, you noticed it extremely quickly.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Because to fast rising COVID-19 infections, a growing number of US school districts have halted in-person learning or converted to hybrid models just a few weeks into the new school year.

In more than a dozen states, more than 80 school districts or charter networks have closed or delayed in-person sessions for at least one complete school. Others have sent entire grade levels home or asked half of their children to work on a hybrid schedule at home.

The disappointments in primarily tiny, rural districts that were among the first to return dampen hopes for a long-term, broad return to school after the virus stopped education for two years.

Before sending students home in Georgia, some superintendents said the illness appeared to be spreading in the schools.

Eddie Morris, superintendent of the 1,050-student Johnson County district in Georgia, stated, “We just couldn’t manage it with so much staff away, having to cover classrooms and the spread that rapid.” With 40% of children in quarantine or isolation, the district switched to online instruction last week until September 13th.

Prior to the latest virus resurgence, there were high hopes that schools across the country would return to normalcy, moving away from the stop-and-start nature of remote learning, which disrupted some parents’ employment and harmed many students’ academic performance.

Most epidemiologists feel that in-person school can be performed safely, which is critical given the intellectual, social, and emotional harm that students have suffered since the pandemic hit American schools in. This is a condensed version of the information.