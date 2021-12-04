In Georgia, an ex-KKK leader is running for office as a Republican.

Chester Doles, a former KKK leader, neo-Nazi National Alliance leader, and racist skinhead Hammerskins gang member, is seeking for a seat on the Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners in Georgia in 2022.

Doles, 61, was sentenced to four years in jail after he and a fellow KKK member assaulted a Black man in Maryland in 1993. In 2003, he was sentenced to four more years in prison on federal gun charges. According to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, he has claimed “misunderstandings or extenuating circumstances” in each conviction.

He backs Republican former President Donald Trump and opposes Black Lives Matter (BLM) and the supposed teaching of critical race theory (CRT) in schools, just like Trump. CRT is a branch of sociology that studies race and racism as social processes throughout time.

According to the aforementioned article, Doles claims that CRT encourages “young susceptible children… to be left-wing radical revolutionaries in the streets.” He claimed that if white nationalists had led the BLM-related 2020 protests, which occasionally went violent, “we would have spent the rest of our lives in federal jail.” He also stated that the United States’ disintegration is “inevitable.” One of the reasons he’s running for office, he says, is that if the United States goes into martial law as a result of an attack on the federal government, “it’ll be your local sheriff and county commissioners that will mean something in your area.” Local ordinances are enacted and administered by boards of commissioners. They are also in charge of budgeting, spending, and employing county staff.

Doles is said to have marched alongside white racists in Charlottesville, Virginia at the 2017 “Unite the Right” event. At least 150 white supremacists marched in a torchlit procession through the crowd, yelling “Jews will not replace us.” After hitting counter-protester Heather Heyer with his automobile on the rally’s second day, white supremacist James Alex Fields Jr. injured dozens of people and murdered her.

Doles also maintains touch with known racists through social media, where he recently shared an image of himself standing next to a campaign sign of David Duke, a former KKK leader who campaigned for the Louisiana House of Representatives in the early 1990s and was elected.

In December 2020, Doles made waves when he posed for a photo with Republican Georgia Senator Doug Jones. This is a condensed version of the information.