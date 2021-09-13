In Georgia, a 4-year-old boy visiting his grandmother fatally shoots himself.

Authorities say a 4-year-old kid died after inadvertently shooting himself with a revolver at his grandmother’s house in Georgia.

According to the coroner’s office, the event occurred Friday night shortly after 8.30 p.m. while the youngster was visiting his grandmother at the Pendleton Home Apartments at 3401 Houston Avenue in Macon.

According to investigators, the victim, Kameron Ross of Warner Robins, was brought to a hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead at 9.21 p.m. the same night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the youngster discovered the pistol inside the residence and accidentally fired it, killing himself. The type of firearms used in the incident was not disclosed by police. Investigators think the pistol was purchased inside the flat by two teenagers who live there – a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old kid.

According to the Telegraph of Macron, the sheriff’s statement said, “Investigators examined all witnesses and the two juveniles were released into the custody of relatives.”

Officers detained Kawana Liggins, the victim’s grandmother, and charged her with tampering with evidence.

The child’s death is Macon’s first violent death caused by a firearm in over a month. According to the publication, the most recent shooting in the neighborhood occurred on August 1 near Macon Mall.

The shooting is still being investigated. According to the article, additional charges may be added to the case.

Each year, about 27,000 people are admitted to hospitals as a result of gunshot wounds. According to the non-profit Educational Fund To Stop Gun Violence, about 500 people die each year in the United States as a result of injuries caused after accidental shootings.

According to a ten-year study done by the National Library of Medicine from 2005 to 2015, 28.3 percent of unintentional gun deaths occur when victims are playing with a handgun.

A 3-year-old Louisiana youngster inadvertently shot himself with a gun he found at the foot of his bed in a similar occurrence last month. In a mobile trailer, the toddler lived with his mother and her 19-year-old boyfriend. When the toddler got hold of the rifle and accidently discharged it, they were all asleep. The toddler was driven to the hospital by his mother, but he was pronounced dead minutes after arrival.