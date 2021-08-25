In Georgia, 743 fully vaccinated people tested positive for COVID-19, with 406 breakthrough cases in South Carolina.

According to statistics from several health offices, more than 1,000 persons in many states have tested positive for COVID-19 despite being completely vaccinated against the virus.

Between January 1 and August 17, health officials in Augusta, Georgia, detected 743 breakthrough infections. According to the Department of Public Health, these results reflect 3.97 percent of the state’s total COVID-19 cases of 18,697.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, officials from South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) have documented 406 breakthrough infections. COVID-19 instances in fully vaccinated people, on the other hand, are only recorded by the health agency if the patient is admitted to a hospital or dies.

According to the New York Times, South Carolina has reported 695,489 COVID-19 infections thus far.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States released updated statistics on COVID-19 death and disease on Tuesday, revealing an increase in confirmed coronavirus infections among people who have had the virus fully vaccinated.

From May through July 25, almost 25% of the state’s 43,000 recorded illnesses occurred among fully vaccinated persons in Los Angeles County alone. At least 3% of the cases involved partially vaccinated people, and 71.4 percent involved the unvaccinated.

Despite the high number of breakthrough cases, just 0.05 percent of patients were admitted to an intensive care unit and 0.25 percent were put on a ventilator.

According to Reuters, 1.5 percent of unvaccinated individuals were admitted to an intensive care unit and 0.5 percent required the use of a mechanical ventilator.

Breakthrough instances are predicted, according to Dr. Rodger MacArthur, an infectious disease physician at the Medical College of Georgia, who noted that none of the currently existing vaccines are 100 percent effective in avoiding infections, hospitalizations, and fatalities.

“We’re going to have some game-changing cases. Some of these cases will necessitate hospitalization. It’s within your grasp. According to WJBF, “it’s absolutely hard to anticipate who will acquire it among the vaccinated, who will be the breakthrough case, and which of those breakout cases would result in hospitalization” at this time.

He also mentioned that a person’s health status influences the severity of a breakout infection.

Obesity is the most common comorbid condition, or the one that puts people at the greatest risk, especially in the age group under 60 in Georgia, he said. "We're seeing it in both children and adults.