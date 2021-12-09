In front of his children, a wanted man tortured and murdered his father.

An undercover TV researcher who became one of Europe’s most sought persons was convicted guilty of torturing and murdering a father of two.

Jurors determined that Christopher Guest More Jr was a member of the group that murdered Brian Waters at a farm that had been transformed into a drug factory.

Three other men had previously been sentenced to life in prison for their roles in a violent attack that a detective characterized as “like something out of a movie.”

More Jr’s trial heard that Mr Waters, who was producing cannabis at Burnt House Farm in Cheshire, owed drug dealer John Wilson £20,000.

On June 19, 2003, a group led by Wilson waited for the 44-year-old to arrive at the farm in Knutsford.

Suleman Razak, a cannabis farm worker, was the first to arrive at the site and was subjected to a vicious attack.

When Mr Waters arrived, he was tied up, suspended upside down, beaten with a metal rod, and assaulted with an industrial staple gun during a three-hour ordeal.

Mr Waters must have been in severe pain before his death, according to Home Office pathologist Dr Alison Armour.

The attack took place in front of the victim’s daughter Natalie, who had just turned 21, and son Gavin, who was 25 at the time, while his wife Julie was kidnapped and driven to the property.

Following a call from Wilson’s driver David Moran from a phone box, police discovered a bag containing cigarette ends, beverage bottles, and even a bag of feces, all of which included evidence of More’s DNA.

Wilson, now 71, and James Raven, now 61, were convicted guilty in 2004 of the murder of Mr Waters as well as two counts of conspiracy to inflict Mr Razak serious bodily harm.

Otis Matthews, now 44, was convicted of the same crimes in 2007.

More Jr, on the other hand, escaped the nation through Liverpool John Lennon Airport and was enjoying the high life as a businessman and boat skipper in Malta when he was apprehended in 2019.

