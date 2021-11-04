In front of his brother, a huge crocodile drags a teenager into the river; the victim’s body has yet to be discovered.

A crocodile attacked and dragged a teenager fishing in India into a deep river.

On Wednesday, the child was attacked while fishing with his younger brother in the Kharasrota river in Odisha’s eastern state.

Soumyaranjan Mallick of Kaharaganda village was near the water body when the crocodile leapt out and took him away. When his younger brother observed the crocodile attacking Soumyaranjan, he sounded the alarm.

Within minutes, a group of residents raced to the scene and began searching.

However, as of Thursday morning, they had not been able to locate the victim, according to Kalinga TV.

The age of the boy was not given.

“Udayanathpur panchayat’s Soumyaranjan Mallick went fishing in the river. A crocodile has dragged him into the river. The ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force) team has yet to find the victim’s body, but they have seen the crocodile lounging on the riverbank. According to Ommcom News, Sunanda Das, a local politician who visited the scene of the attack, said, “I will speak to the Collector and the SRC (Special Relief Commissioner) and give whatever help the government can provide.”

Das also paid a visit to the victim’s family to express her condolences for the tragic event.

According to a recent report by Odisha TV, the growth in the population of huge semi-aquatic reptiles has resulted in an increase in crocodile-human conflict in riverfront locations.

According to government statistics, 26 people have died as a result of human-crocodile interactions in the last 12 years.

Only three people have perished as a result of the attack in the last three months.

A crocodile was recently discovered swimming in a river carrying the partially devoured body of a boy in the southern state of Karnataka. The toddler had been attacked by the reptile just two days before the victim’s body was discovered. After the crocodile attacked and pulled the 15-year-old boy into the Kali River, the forest, fire, and police agencies began searching for him. The crocodile was later discovered, but the police were unable to capture it. The crocodile escaped after abandoning the body in the water when rescuers approached.