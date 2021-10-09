In front of customers, a man was chased into a tavern and stabbed three times.

Last night, a man was followed inside a Liverpool pub and stabbed three times in front of patrons.

On Thursday, October 8, just after 9 p.m., police were dispatched to The Brambles Pub on St Oswald Street.

The man was allegedly chased into the Old Swan bar before being stabbed three times by two guys, according to police.

The two males are thought to have approached the victim on motorcycles outside the pub, then chased him inside and stabbed him in the torso.

They then fled the scene on motorcycles, heading east on East Prescot Road.

The man was brought to the hospital with three stab wounds when emergency services arrived on the scene.

His injuries are not life threatening, and he is still in a stable condition at the hospital.

Detectives have initiated an investigation to discover individuals responsible, and they are conducting CCTV, witness, and forensic investigations.

One of the suspects is reported as wearing black and carrying a yellow shoulder bag.

Chris Saidi, a detective inspector, said: “Knife crime may and does have disastrous repercussions, and it is only by chance that this heinous crime did not result in disaster.

“To discover those responsible, extensive investigations are underway, and I would urge anyone who was in the pub last night and observed anything to contact us.

“Similarly, if you were traveling in the Old Swan area and captured any dashcam footage, please check it and let us know if you spot the individuals on motorcycles described, anything strange, or anyone suspicious.

“We rely on the public’s help to remove weapons and those who use them from our streets, so please contact us if you witnessed the incident or have any other information.

“Whether you contact us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers, we will act on whatever information we receive.”

If you have any information about this incident or any other knife crime in Merseyside, please contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ with reference 21000697715.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, an independent organisation, anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website. “The summary has come to an end.”