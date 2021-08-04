In front of children, a man punched his wife in the face at Gulliver’s World Hotel.

During a family vacation at Gulliver’s World Hotel, a guy left his wife “pouring with blood.”

Gary Morton was staying at the hotel, which is part of the Warrington theme park, with his wife and three children when he retaliated.

Both Morton and his wife, who The Washington Newsday has decided not to name, engaged in “bad behavior” after a children’s disco on July 31 last year, according to a judge at Liverpool Crown Court.

READ MORE: A murder suspect has been named in the case of a man who was stabbed to death.

Prosecutor Simon Mintz said the pair had been together for six years and had each accused each other of domestic violence.

He claimed they spent the evening at the Gulliver’s World hotel with their children.

“They drank wine, the bar made some terrible statements, and the complainant excused herself and walked upstairs to her room, taking two children,” Mr Mintz said.

He claimed a witness saw the lady kick a chair “in which one of the children was sitting” and that “approximately 40 minutes later, the defendant walked to the bedroom with that child.”

According to Mr. Mintz, a “argument developed in the bedroom in front of the children” that “progressed to shouting and screaming.”

Morton allegedly made “unpleasant statements” about the woman before “losing his rage and punching his wife in the face, knocking her down,” according to him.

She had a “nasty cut” in the middle of her forehead, and “blood was all over her face.”

She realized she had a gash in the middle of her skull that needed to be sewn together and was “pouring with blood,” according to the court.

Morton was arrested and initially claimed self-defense in an interview with police, but later acknowledged to beating the woman.

In September of last year, the woman stated that the obvious scar on her face was causing her worry, and that she was “fearful about what others might say of her looks” as well as the impact on her children.

According to the court, Morton has no prior convictions.

Morton maintains contact with his children and cares after them four out of seven days a week, according to his lawyer, Philip Holden.

“Summary concludes,” he says.