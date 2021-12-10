In fresh images, Jamie Redknapp’s baby son Raphael has ‘his dad’s hair.’

Jamie Redknapp has posted some heartwarming photos of his newborn son Raphael seeing some of his family members for the first time.

The football star and his wife Frida Andersson, whom he married in a low-key ceremony in October, have a son together.

Raphael Anders Redknapp, the baby’s full name, was born two weeks ago at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Sandra Redknapp, Raphael’s grandmother, is seen cradling a spiky-haired Raphael in photos.

Raphael’s uncle Mark coos over him in a second photograph.

Jamie, the ecstatic father, captioned the photo on Instagram: “This makes me extremely happy. Raphael’s first meeting with his babysitter and uncle Mark “an emoji of a heart

Fans hurried to remark on the ex-Liverpool player’s Instagram image, with many praising his beautiful locks.

“His hair, so lovely,” tashchap88 commented.

“That hair,” aaronwithers10 said with four heart emojis.

christine.perkins.9231 expressed her thoughts as follows: “Raphael is adorable, and I adore his hair. Stunning image x” “Omg Jamie, he has your hair!” mollyzzzzaa11 said.