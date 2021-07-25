In four words, describe Liverpool.

Liverpool has been the subject of hundreds upon thousands of words – in books, poetry, and songs – as one of the world’s greatest cities.

Something about our home has inspired some of the world’s most famous writers to put pen to paper, whether it’s the people, the buildings, the spirit of the city, or the River Mersey, to name a few.

We now expect you to follow suit.

We’re going to dare you to describe Liverpool in four words using the comments on this story.

They can be a single sentence or four unrelated words – the choice is yours – but the fab four words you come up with must adequately describe our city.

We’ll keep an eye on things and incorporate the best ones in a later tale.

So sign up for the comments and participate; we’re excited to see what you come up with!