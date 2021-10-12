In four locations of the Liverpool City Region, covid infections are on the rise.

Covid infections increased in four locations across the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the Liverpool City Region had 5,491 positive tests in the seven days ending October 7, up 492 from the previous seven days.

This indicates that the Liverpool City Region’s percentage change from week to week increased by 10%.

The percentage change week over week numbers in four sectors of the city region increased. Liverpool had a 5% increase, Halton had a 37% increase, St Helens had an 8% increase, and Wirral had a 43% increase.

Knowsley and Sefton were the two places in the city region to see reductions, with 11 percent and 12 percent, respectively.

The percentage change week on week data in West Lancashire, Cheshire West and Chester, and Warrington all increased.

Infections increased in England overall in the week ending October 7. There were 201,660 coronavirus cases in England, up 10,422 over the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending October 7, there were 1,442 positive tests in Liverpool, up 63 cases from the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 5%.

There were 288.1 cases per 100,000 individuals in the most recent infection rate.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 729 positive tests, which is 197 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 37% in the week ending October 7.

Infection rates are currently at 561.8 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending October 7, there were a total of 435 instances, which is 52 fewer than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 285.3 cases per 100,000 individuals, with the number of infections falling by 11% week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending October 7, there were 1,194 positive tests, which is 361 more than the previous week.

The percentage change on the Wirral grew by 43% from week to week. The most recent rate of infection was 368.1 cases per 100,000 individuals.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending October 7, there were 731 positive tests, which is 51 more than the previous week.

The infection rate was 403.7 infections per 100,000 in the most recent report. The percentage change from week to week increased by 8%.

Sefton

There were 960 cases in total. “The summary has come to an end.”