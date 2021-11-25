In four locations of Liverpool City Region, covid infections are on the rise.

Positive Covid infections have increased in four regions in Liverpool City Region.

Liverpool, Halton, St Helens, and Wirral all had increases in the seven days ending November 20, according to the latest statistics from Public Health England.

There were 1576 Covid instances in Liverpool, which is 115 more than the previous seven days.

There were 566 Covid instances in Halton, which is a dozen more than the preceding seven days.

There were 810 Covid instances in St Helens, which is 96 more than the previous seven days.

There were 1,266 Covid instances in Wirral, which is 177 more than the previous seven days.

This meant that the week-on-week percentage change statistics in Liverpool, Halton, St Helens, and Wirral grew by 8%, 2%, 13 percent, and 16 percent, respectively.

In Knowsley, there was no change in the number of instances; it remained the same as it had been seven days previously.

The only part of the city region where instances decreased was Sefton, which had a 4% decrease.

The week-on-week percentage change in the Liverpool City Region as a whole increased by 6%.

Positive Covid tests decreased in West Lancashire. Increases were seen in Cheshire West and Chester, as well as Warrington.

In the week ending November 20, there was an increase in positive Covid testing across England. In England, there were 241,430 coronavirus cases, up from 22,701 instances in the preceding seven days.

