In Formby Village, a man was chastised for embarrassing a “well-dressed beggar” who was asking for only 20p.

A man from Formby has been chastised after he posted on social media about an elderly guy “begging” in the area.

“I have just been approached by a fairly well dressed older man who requested ‘can you spare 20p for a cup of coffee?'” the man wrote in a neighborhood app around 4 p.m. yesterday (Monday).

“It was near Formby village’s closed Barclays bank/Specsavers.”

The post was named “Begging,” and it drew a lot of attention.

“Did you speak with him and try to find out how he ended up in such a condition where he had to ask strangers for 20p?” one woman wrote.

“I hope you give him some money,” said another. God be with him.”

“Hardly begging is it?” said a third. “I’m hoping someone nice bought him a cup of coffee.”

“Oh no, we can’t have begging in Formby… heaven forbid!” exclaimed one man.

The original poster defended himself by saying he had given the man some money but was surprised because he had never seen “that” [begging]in Formby before.

He also mentioned that he thought about the man’s well-being because he used to work for the NHS.

