In Formby, Merseyside Police apprehend a man who was ‘cycling dangerously’ on a stolen motorcycle.

Merseyside Police have arrested a man in connection with the theft of an electric motorcycle.

The suspect was spotted “riding dangerously” in the Formby area by the Sefton Targeted Team, and he was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle and many traffic violations.

Sur-Ron bikes are available in both off-road and road-legal versions, according to images supplied by police. It’s unclear what kind of motorcycle was seized.

The arrest was made as part of Operation Brookdale, a campaign to take unlicensed motorcycles off Wirral streets. The operation, which began in 2012, is coordinated by the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS), the National Police Air Service (NPAS), and a variety of other local agencies.