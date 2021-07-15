In Formby and Southport, Aldi intends to open new stores.

In Sefton, two new Aldi stores could open soon.

The bargain store has stated that it is looking for premises in Merseyside, with Formby and North Southport top of its list.

With over 900 locations across the UK, Aldi is currently the UK’s fifth largest supermarket, and has been on a rapid development push in recent years, adding about one new store per week on average to match customer demand.

It is now looking for freehold lands in town centers or on the outskirts of town that are appropriate for development.

Each site, according to Aldi, should be 1.5 acres in size and sufficient to accommodate a 20,000-square-foot store with approximately 100 parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road with high visibility and access.

“We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now,” Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said. “But we know that there are still locations that either don’t have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to match customer demand.”

“Consumers are increasingly seeking great prices on their weekly shopping without sacrificing quality. That is why, now more than ever, we are eager to investigate all options for opening more stores across the country.”

While an Aldi store already exists in Birkdale, Formby residents must travel six miles to go to one.

Aldi is eyeing regions such as Haydock, North St Helens, Kirkby, Liverpool city centre, and South Liverpool, in addition to Formby and North Southport.