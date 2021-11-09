In football, women are combating the stigma associated with their menstruation.

Two women are collaborating to raise awareness about periods in sports and promote the concept of “football for all.”

Rachael Mutch, 39, of Bootle, the owner of ‘Kick Some Balls,’ says she wants to help anyone who feels marginalized in the sport.

Rachael recently teamed up with Jo Murray, a 30-year-old Doncaster woman who plays and manages for Alder women’s football club, to produce a ‘care package’ for players who menstruate while playing.

They met while playing for the same team, Liverpool Feds, and are now collaborating to aid others who have had similar challenges.

The “Just-In-Casey” bag is the result of their collaboration.

Organic sanitary products, pain patches, and snack bars are among the contents in the bag.

“The stigma around periods in ordinary everyday life is suffocating, so we want to do everything we can to relieve the strain,” Rachael added.

“We want to have more conversations about the challenges that menstruating players experience.”

They launched a Crowdfunder campaign to create the product, and on August 20 they raised £525 in 28 days with 26 supporters.

“I was having a talk with Jolene Murray, who is a player/manager at Alder women’s football club,” Rachael explained when asked why the pair made this bag.

“We were discussing how most Grassroots football venues lacked adequate facilities for menstruation people.”

“If you’re lucky, you’ll have a toilet!”

“I’ve been in locker rooms when urinals were the only option!” she continued.

We started talking about periods in football and how vital it is for facilities to accommodate people, as well as for teams to have goods in case they are caught off guard on game day and require a pad or tampon.

“She [Jo] began to tell me that she had purchased a large quantity of sanitary goods and placed them in small bags in the team’s locker rooms wherever they went, and that she had had extremely positive comments from both players and parents.”

