In Florida, severe bleeding caused by ‘Spice’ synthetic marijuana has landed 35 people in the hospital.

People who bought the medication in the Tampa Bay region are involved in the cases. According to local news station 10 Tampa Bay, symptoms of the illness include included bruising, nosebleeds, bleeding gums, vomiting blood, blood in urine and stool, and excessive menstrual flow.

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County first reported the instances last week, warning that some people had become “severely unwell” after smoking the synthetic narcotic. Those who became ill displayed indications of coagulopathy, a disorder that occurs when the blood’s capacity to clot is reduced, according to the outlet.

“We are already treating numerous patients with significant bleeding who have recently consumed a synthetic cannabinoid (known as ‘Spice’),” Florida Poisons Control said in a statement on December 6. “Call us at 1-800-222-1222 or go to the nearest emergency room if you or someone you know is bleeding after taking spice or marijuana. If you have any queries, our doctors, pharmacists, and nurses are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.” Symptoms “may develop and progress fast,” according to the control center. All emergency departments in the vicinity have been notified, and they have been urged to report any new cases of illness.

“We’re keeping a close eye on things and collaborating with public health officials,” it stated. “Hospitals are aided in the treatment of these poisoned individuals by toxicologists and poison specialists.” Spice is an illicit mixture of herbs and laboratory-made compounds that has been dubbed “synthetic marijuana” or “fake weed” because some of the chemicals in it have effects comparable to those found in marijuana, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

“Spice is frequently disguised as incense and branded ‘not for human consumption.’ The drug’s sellers aim to persuade consumers that it is ‘natural’ and thus harmless, although it is neither. In fact, the consequences of spice can be unpredictable, harsh, and even fatal in some circumstances “According to the institute’s website.

