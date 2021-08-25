In Florida, an alligator attack leaves a man seriously injured.

After being bitten in the arm by an alligator while walking through a park on Monday afternoon, a guy was transported to the hospital with significant injuries.

According to local NBC affiliate WFLA, the guy, William Simmons of Fort Myers, was bitten by a gator while strolling in Lee County’s Wa-Ke Hatchee Park on Monday, sustaining major injuries to his left arm.

Following the incident, an unidentified person assisted the man through the highly wooded region to a nearby access road, where he was then transferred to a local hospital by emergency personnel.

On Tuesday, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) officer Adam Brown confirmed to the local station that he was able to contact another individual who was in the area and that person was able to assist him.

According to CBS Miami, an alligator trapper has been dispatched to locate the gator, but the reptile has yet to be located. The commission’s policy is to remove any alligators deemed a nuisance and transport them to a remote location away from people.

An alligator is considered a nuisance in Florida “if it is at least 4 feet in length and the caller believes it poses a hazard to humans, pets, or property,” according to the commission’s website.

Although they do happen, alligator bites on people are uncommon, with the maximum number of bites in a single year being 16, according to the FWC. In the year 2020, there were 12 attacks against humans, although none of them were fatal.

Alligator sightings are common in the southern United States, and several have been recorded in recent months, since the reptiles thrive in hot weather but can go dormant in the winter when the cold slows their metabolism.

A Texas woman contacted the cops after seeing a juvenile alligator swimming in her hot tub earlier this month, with the local authorities joking that “the suspect resisted at first but was soon captured and afterwards released without further incident.”

An alligator approached a home in Florida in the middle of the night in July and refused to leave. This is a condensed version of the information.