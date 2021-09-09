In Florida, a naked woman drives a golf cart through a police standoff and is arrested.

This week, a naked 28-year-old lady was arrested after driving a golf cart through a police cordon in Pinellas County, Florida.

According to The Smoking Gun, officers with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office were in an armed confrontation with a teenage kid at a property in Dunedin shortly after midnight Monday when Jessica Smith drove by several patrol cruisers on a golf cart.

Smith was allegedly given verbal orders to leave the area by police. According to the paper, she then continued to approach the residence, where the armed suspect had sought refuge on the roof.

After Smith allegedly refused to exit the golf cart, officers aided her and handcuffed her, according to police.

Smith “had a significant odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person and she was completely nude,” according to the lawsuit.

Despite the fact that no policemen were hurt, Smith’s actions allegedly put “several deputies at risk” of being shot at, according to authorities.

Smith was charged with resisting an officer without violence, a misdemeanor, and his home location was identified in the complaint as Roxbury, Massachusetts. According to the report, she was released on her own recognizance from the Pinellas County jail later that morning.

According to The Smoking Gun, Smith’s parents own land in northern Florida, not far from where she was arrested.

According to KIRO, the gunman was identified as 18-year-old Myles Abbott.

After keeping authorities at bay for several hours, he was eventually caught by SWAT squad personnel.

Lingering and prowling, aggravated assault on law enforcement, felon in possession of a handgun, carrying a hidden weapon, resisting an officer without violence, and grand theft are among the accusations Abbott faces, according to WTVT.

Heather Kennedy, 42, was arrested in Charlotte County, Florida, in July after trespassing on an elderly retiree’s property in Port Charlotte and swimming naked in his pool.

On July 19, James Clark, 69, went home from a doctor’s appointment to find garments in his lanai beside his pool that he recognized as not his. He quickly saw Kennedy naked in the pool and contacted the cops.

While Kennedy was still in the pool, police arrived and attempted to reach her, but she allegedly refused to identify herself or explain why she was there. She was also belligerent toward officers, telling them to leave her alone.

Kennedy was eventually handcuffed and taken to the police station.