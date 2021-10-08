In Florida, a man is wanted for the murder of an influencer’s wife, who was discovered dead from an apparent suicide.

Police say a man wanted for the murder of his influencer wife was discovered dead from an apparent suicide in his Florida house as officials moved in for his arrest on Wednesday.

Last year in Texas, Tom Sharkey was accused of fatally strangling his 26-year-old Instagram influencer wife, Alexis Sharkey. On Sept. 29, authorities issued an arrest warrant for him, intending to prosecute him with murder once he was taken into prison.

However, when the US Marshals Service arrived at his relative’s Fort Myers home on Wednesday, they discovered Tom had committed suicide, according to Houston police.

Tom was not named as a suspect until Wednesday, and his arrest warrant was not made public until then.

Alexis, who had over 87,000 Instagram followers before marrying Tom, relocated to Houston in January 2020. She went missing shortly after Thanksgiving, and her body was discovered on the side of the road on Nov. 28, 2020, about 17 miles west of downtown Houston. She was strangled to death, according to an autopsy report.

The couple was divorcing, and Tom had a history of domestic violence, according to investigators. Despite the fact that Alexis had not filed a formal domestic violence charge against him, she told others about her husband physically hitting her, according to a report by The Hill.

Even though he had agreed to a DNA test, Tom departed the state soon after his wife died. Police claimed he lied to them and was evasive during his interactions with them. Tom, on the other hand, denied that he was not complying with the investigation, dismissing all of the allegations as “crap talk.” According to The Hill, Tom said on Facebook, “I have been aiding the deputies and making phone calls to find out what happened to my wife.”

Officials stated that the detectives looked into all conceivable scenarios surrounding Alexis’ death. Detectives reportedly identified Tom as the only individual with the means and motive to kill Alexis after a protracted investigation.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255 for more information. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.