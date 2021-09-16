In Florida, a 16-year-old surfer was bitten by a shark, and the encounter was captured on video.

The meeting between a 16-year-old surfer and a shark, as well as the shark’s subsequent attack, was caught on camera last week near Daytona, Florida.

Doyle Nielson was paddling on his board at New Smyrna Beach when a shark swam up to him and bit him on the right arm, according to the footage. Two sharks were reported darting across the same wave as surfers just feet away at Ponce Inlet near the beach during the incident.

Nielsen told Good Morning America, “It felt like someone on their surfboard had gone full speed directly at me and slammed me really hard.” “And then I recognized what it was after someone yelled, ‘There’s a shark, get out of there.’”

Sam Scribner, a photographer who used to surf before a spine injury in 2016 rendered him quadriplegic, captured the occurrence on video.

Hurricane Larry, according to experts, caused high surf last week, making it an ideal environment for sharks.

Scribner shared the footage on Instagram with the hopes of tracking down the adolescent in the video and ensuring that he was okay. “I sincerely hope the kid is not too traumatized by the chomp and that he is able to return to the water as soon as possible,” he wrote in the post.

Fortunately, Nielson made it to the shore safely, with only a graze on his arm, according to ABC News.

When the shark surged at Scribner, he was photographing surfers on the beach, and Nielsen was directly in the midst of his frame. He told the site, “That’s incredible how quickly it happened.”

“I don’t want to paint sharks as villains, but this is an all-too-common occurrence in the seas around New Smyrna Beach. We’re in their area, and those small (luckily, he was little) guys like to use the stand-your-ground law every now and then,” he posted on Instagram.

According to Nielson, he is aware that the occurrence will have an impact on his mental state, but he will not let the incident prevent him from getting back into the sea and surfing.

The shark attack on New Smyrna Beach is the latest in a series of shark attacks this year. According to TracingSharks.com, the United States has had 36 shark attack bites this year as of Sept. 15. According to the report, 25 of the instances occurred in Florida, five in Hawaii, and two in California.

Shark bites and assaults are uncommon, and a shark will only do so if it is curious or puzzled, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Brief News from Washington Newsday.