In five locations of the Liverpool City Region, covid infections are on the rise.

Positive Covid tests have increased in five Liverpool City Region locations.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, infections increased in Knowsley, Halton, Sefton, Wirral, and Liverpool in the week ending September 2.

The percentage changes week to week in these areas were 3%, 27%, 1%, 15%, and 3%, respectively.

St Helens was the only part of the city region to experience a dip, with an 8 percent drop week on week.

The Liverpool City Region had a 5% increase in percentage change from week to week.

Warrington, West Lancashire, Cheshire West, and Chester all had their percentage change from week to week increase by 8%, 5%, and 32%, respectively.

The number of positive tests in England has decreased. England had 178,285 coronavirus cases in the week ending September 2, down 495 instances from the week before.

Liverpool

In the week ending September 2, there were 1,772 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 53 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 3%.

The most recent infection rate was 354.1 individuals per 100,000.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 548 positive tests, which is 117 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 27% in the week ending September 2. Infection rates are currently at 422.3 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending September 2, there were a total of 689 instances, which is 18 more than the previous week.

The current infection rate is 451.9 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of cases increasing by 3% each week.

Wirral

In the week ending September 2, there were 1,079 positive tests, which is 137 more than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral grew by 15% from week to week. The infection rate was 332.7 infections per 100,000 individuals in the most recent report.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending September 2, there were 546 positive tests, which is 48 fewer than the previous week.

301.5 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate. The percentage change from week to week dropped by 8%.

Sefton

In the week ending September 2, there were a total of 986 instances, which is seven more than the previous week. “The summary has come to an end.”